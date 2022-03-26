Algorand Hits Market Capitalization of $5.97 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and approximately $236.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00194446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00427135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,063,107,192 coins and its circulating supply is 6,627,747,920 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

