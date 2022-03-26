Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continued improvement in air-travel demand bodes well for Allegiant. Due to this tailwind, the company expects total operating revenues in first-quarter 2022 to rise 7.5-9.5% (past guidance: increase of 5-9.5%) from the 2019 level. The carrier’s fleet modernization initiatives are encouraging. Its strong cash position is an added positive. However, the recent spike in fuel prices poses a challenge to the company’s bottom line. Shares of Allegiant have declined 24.8% in the past six months, primarily due to this headwind. The company now expects fuel cost per gallon to be $3.05 in the first quarter (previous guidance: $2.67). Due to rising fuel prices, the airline has reduced its capacity forecast for the first quarter. Consequently, the non-fuel unit cost is now estimated to increase 3-5% (past view: rise of 1-5%) from the 2019 level.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.70.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $255.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

