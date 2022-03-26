Alley Co LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. 7,636,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,826,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

