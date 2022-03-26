Alley Co LLC Purchases 841 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 2.6% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.63. 706,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.34. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

