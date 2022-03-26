Alley Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.8% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $453.66. 1,646,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

