Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,336 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

