Allworth Financial LP Acquires 201 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $39,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 121.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 11.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

