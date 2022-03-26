Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 685.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.92 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

