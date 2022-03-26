Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $240.33 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.61 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

