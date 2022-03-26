Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

