Allworth Financial LP Purchases 80 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $274.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

