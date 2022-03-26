Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $37.33 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $147.24 million and $37.33 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039750 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001867 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

