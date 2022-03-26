Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.50. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 56,733 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

