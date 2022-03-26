Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

MO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of MO opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

