Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.79. Altus Power shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 17,142 shares traded.

AMPS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

