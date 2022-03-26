América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “America Movil is working on the development of alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets. With the acquisition of Nextel Brazil from NII Holdings, the company consolidated its operations as one of the leading telecommunications service providers in Brazil, strengthening mobile network capacity, spectrum portfolio and market position in the postpaid segment. The company’s joint venture with Liberty Latin America Ltd also bodes well. Higher subscriber base, focused 5G efforts and the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies are other tailwinds. However, the company struggles to increase its smartphone sales through promotional discounts and subsidized offers, resulting in lower margins. AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry is a setback. High network investments and debt load are other concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

