American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,851. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

