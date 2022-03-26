American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $41.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 327,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.