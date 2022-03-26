American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHOTF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

