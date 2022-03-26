American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.39 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.05.
About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)
