American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.39 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

