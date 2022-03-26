American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVD. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $622.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.