American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg Sells 136,611 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $937.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. American Well’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $20,814,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $13,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397,927 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

