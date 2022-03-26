Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

