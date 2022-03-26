Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.63. The stock had a trading volume of 706,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,956. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.18 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.34.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

