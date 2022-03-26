Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.67 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.