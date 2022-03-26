Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.44 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,728,523 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £20.20 million and a PE ratio of -14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.03.

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

