Analysts Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $494.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $493.00 million and the highest is $495.30 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

