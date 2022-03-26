Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $11.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $104.46 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of FATE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,480. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,787 shares of company stock worth $4,809,068. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,191,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,113,000 after acquiring an additional 365,006 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,567,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.