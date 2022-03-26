Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.25 Million

Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will report $121.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.34 million and the highest is $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $116.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $482.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.07 million to $492.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $498.13 million, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $515.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,848,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 175.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBTB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. 156,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.63. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

