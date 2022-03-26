Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will post $98.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.10 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $386.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $413.33 million, with estimates ranging from $409.99 million to $417.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti raised their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. 83,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $841.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

