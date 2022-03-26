Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

GNL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 591,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

