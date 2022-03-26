Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.40. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJX opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 73.24%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

