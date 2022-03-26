Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of IBP traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 244,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,625. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.97. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $86.07 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.