Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to report $127.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.50 million. Workiva posted sales of $104.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $531.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.30 million to $533.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.29 million, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $642.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

WK stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.32 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,096,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.