Analysts Issue Forecasts for GDS Holdings Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

