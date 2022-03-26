Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $79.92

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.
AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.
Shares of NYSE AA traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.96. 5,901,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
