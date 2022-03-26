Analysts Set Expectations for BIOLASE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BIOLASE in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for BIOLASE’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

