Analysts Set Expectations for Exagen Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Exagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

XGN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

