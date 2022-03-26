Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Target Price at $46.29

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of LMND stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 30.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

