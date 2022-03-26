Analysts Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT at $49.33

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

NKTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NKTX stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $378.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

