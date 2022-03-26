Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 891.67

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($11.39).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDW. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.90) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.72) to GBX 710 ($9.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($162,980.52).

Shares of RDW traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 520.40 ($6.85). The stock had a trading volume of 781,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,437. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 584.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 640.35. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 500.82 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.79).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

