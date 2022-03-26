Analysts Set Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 121,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,503. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

