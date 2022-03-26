Analysts Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price at $44.19

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Andersons alerts:

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. 536,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.63. Andersons has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,101 shares of company stock worth $5,885,057 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.