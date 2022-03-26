Analysts Set VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) PT at $393.33

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VACNY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of VACNY stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

