Analysts Set Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Price Target at $10.06

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $51,575,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 4,521,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 884,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $18,058,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UP opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

