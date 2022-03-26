Analyzing Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and CytRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.56, suggesting a potential upside of 248.54%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than CytRx.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -493.45% -81.34% -33.91% CytRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 6.62 -$116.72 million ($3.64) -1.30 CytRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) -2.33

CytRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of CytRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

