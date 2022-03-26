Analyzing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -31.00% -29.06% -13.81% Nextdoor N/A -39.49% -12.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 1.04 -$198.66 million ($0.53) -3.21 Nextdoor $192.20 million 1.66 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

Nextdoor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 1 2 2 0 2.20 Nextdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 458.82%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of 11.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.52%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Nextdoor.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

