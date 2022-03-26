Analyzing Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Republic Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Republic Bancorp and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Heritage Commerce 0 0 3 0 3.00

Republic Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.16%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $313.12 million 2.92 $86.79 million $3.96 11.54 Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.33 $47.70 million $0.80 14.63

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Republic Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 26.58% 8.60% 1.16% Heritage Commerce 29.27% 8.12% 0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Heritage Commerce on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

