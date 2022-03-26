Analyzing Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

35.0% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TCG BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical 6.07% 10.20% 3.79% TCG BDC 93.64% 9.94% 4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sumitomo Chemical and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 2 0 0 2.00 TCG BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00

TCG BDC has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given TCG BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Sumitomo Chemical.

Dividends

Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Sumitomo Chemical pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCG BDC pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TCG BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TCG BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and TCG BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $20.66 billion 0.39 $415.89 million $4.19 5.82 TCG BDC $171.24 million 4.51 $160.35 million $2.70 5.42

Sumitomo Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC. TCG BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Sumitomo Chemical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. The Energy & Functional Materials Sector manufactures and sells battery parts, engineering plastics, synthetic rubber, dye, addition agent, chemical and aluminum products. The IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials, and battery components. The Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials, and feed additives. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical, and radiation therapy equipment. The Others segment provides supply of electrical power and steam, design, engineering and construction services for chemical plants, transportation and warehousing services, and conduct of materials and envi

TCG BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.