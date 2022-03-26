Analyzing United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) & Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Utilities Group and Via Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.37 billion 4.06 $593.18 million N/A N/A Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.73 $5.20 million ($0.22) -36.68

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables.

Risk and Volatility

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Utilities Group and Via Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities Group and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A Via Renewables 1.32% 7.95% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Via Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Via Renewables pays out -331.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Via Renewables beats United Utilities Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy. The company was founded on April 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

